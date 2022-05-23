Don't get 'ticked' off this spring!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's that time of year again where you need to check yourself, your kids, and your pets for ticks. But, tick-borne diseases can be hard to notice.
Deer ticks are the most common in Minnesota and in the upper Midwest. They can carry many diseases.
Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease.
Mayo Clinic's Director of the Infectious Disease Serology Lab Dr. Elitza Theel - said signs and symptoms can become present three to thirty days after a bite and rashes occur in over 70 percent of infected people.
But, only one in 10 people who contract Lyme disease get diagnosed.
"A lot of the symptoms that are associated with tick-borne infections are nonspecific and similar," said Dr. Theel. "So, many people will develop fever, chills, headache, muscle pains, nonspecific flu-like symptoms. They're difficult to distinguish based on symptoms alone. Sometimes people will develop GI illnesses, GI symptoms are also a rash."
She said the one specific symptom that lets someone know they have been infected with Lyme disease is called a "bullseye rash" - which gets its name from resembling a bullseye.
To avoid getting Lyme disease:
- walk in the middle of trails,
- take a shower and check body for ticks after being outside,
- and place clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes on high to kill any ticks on clothing.
And make sure you're keeping an eye out for any bites.
"You want to do full body tick checks," said Dr. Theel. "You want to check your kids and then also your pets because ticks will attach to the pets and then your pets can bring those ticks into the house. You want to check areas you may not think about - along the hair line, behind your knees, your belly button."
The most prevalent time of year to watch out for ticks is spring and into early fall.