Dodge Center awarded grant to improve internet access, speeds

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Development awarded the city of Dodge Center with a $3.1 million grant to bring high speed internet to more homes.
The grant totals $3,142,747 that were offered to Dodge Center under the Minnesota Community Development Block Grant COVID-19, or CDBG-CV.
These relief funds have been allocated to communities where mid-to-low income households are most prevalent.
Local and longtime internet provider KMTelecom has also partnered with the city of Dodge Center to contribute an additional $1 million to aid in the construction of fiber optic networks to ensure reliable, high speed internet access citywide.
"The grant itself is actually for lower income communities, and Dodge Center was one of the cities that qualified based on their median income level for the grant," said Mary Ehmke, president of KMTelecom. "This came from the federal funds, and then it was given to the state of Minnesota who is actually doing the administration of the funds."
The project will bring internet speeds up to one gigabit per second to all those living with the city limits of Dodge Center.
