DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant Saturday night

MT PLEASANT, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in Mt. Pleasant.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was being held at gunpoint.
Once officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for hep from a bathroom window who was unable to exit through the bathroom window.
While attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject revealed a weapon and an officer discharged their weapon.
The officers were not injured during the encounter. The subject sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm as a result of the officer involved shooting.
Both the names of the officer and subject are being withheld, pending the investigation.