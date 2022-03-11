Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder to check those smoke detectors!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we're all getting those clocks set forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time, Rochester Fire Department's Isaac Molin wants to remind us to also take a look at those smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
He says these detectors should be changed around every six months.
Throughout the year, you may hear some beeping coming from the smoke detector - but do not be alarmed.
"A lot of times it is just a dead battery or it might be an end of life," said Molin. "If you take the detector off the little bracket on the ceiling, you can usually twist it and the pop the little wiring pig tail off of there, you'll see a manufacturing date on the detector - and for smoke detectors it's usually about ten years from that date and then you really want to replace that detector."
Twice a year is a good number to be checking for generally functioning detectors.
"It's a good idea to change your batteries and your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the spring and the fall - and an easy way to do that is daylight savings time," said Molin. "And that just ensures that if there's a power outage, that the battery backup is functioning. It's a good idea to check those detectors monthly. So if you just push the little test button on the device, it'll sound the alarm. And you want the alarms to be interconnected in your home."
Making sure your detectors are interconnected ensures that if there's a fire on the top floor, everyone in the basement knows about it and has time to move to safety.