Rochester, MN -- Gamers are showing off their Mario Kart skills on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.
But this event is more than just seeing who's the best. It's about raising money and awareness for childhood cancer.
It's the 4th annual "Crushing Koopas & Childhood Cancer Mario Kart Tournament" in Rochester. The event started in 2018 after Nathan Herber was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018.
Andy, Nathan's dad, stopped by the studio on Wednesday to share why he and his family want to bring awareness to this disease.
"Childhood cancer is severely underfunded when it comes to government cancer funding," Andy, founder of Crushing Koopas & Childhood Cancer Mario Kart Tournament. "It only gets about 4% of the annual cancer budget. So, a lot of these kids depend on nonprofit organizations to help them get through.
But what happened is, as his treatment was going on, there were a lot of people who stepped up and helped us out. There were local nonprofits that made his journey much easier for us. As a way to give back after everything we've been through -- we started this nonprofit. His [Nathan] love of video games certainly generated the Mario kart portion of it."
If you would like to donate or take part in this weekend's tournament -- click on this link to sign up.