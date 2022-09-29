Crunch time for construction projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all of these 20 projects need to be done and ready for winter by November 15.
"You'll see a lot of activities on all the projects as they quickly move. Because we hit October and that's pretty much the last month they have to get things done," said Dougherty.
Dougherty said there are contracts that determine when these projects need to be completed by. But sometimes it's out of their control with weather, equipment breakdowns, or waiting for materials.
This season, Dougherty said MnDOT experienced some occasional delays for materials - some materials that normally have a quick turn-around, but ended up taking up to eight weeks to arrive.
While some of these project schedules needed to be reversed to accommodate the wait for materials, the projects will be done - and have to be done - by start of winter.
"This is sort of the period of transition," said Dougherty. "There are going to be those construction sites that are going to be a lot busier. Even just on the east end of Rochester right now, we're doing a paving project on highway 14, people coming and going to school and work - just be aware. There are a lot of trucks, big equipment out, people. Just be alert, slow down, move through the work zone slowly."
Next week, MnDOT is starting its snow plow operator meetings. These meetings bring all the operators together, walk through any new regulations, equipment issues, and basic housekeeping, like filling out timecards.