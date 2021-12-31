"Crime Stoppers": report crime tips anonymously

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is a 2022 participant in the "Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program."
"Crime Stoppers" gives people an anonymous way to share tips they have on crimes in their community.
A key element to help the effort in limiting crime in Olmsted County is to make sure people in the community feel safe coming forward with their information.
Through the program, more than 300 tips each month are given to agencies across Minnesota.
Compared to 2020, tip volume increased by 26 percent in 2021.
Olmsted County's Capt. James Schueller understands the hesitancy to come forward with information, but is grateful this program provides an anonymous solution.
"Even more so now, people are probably hesitant to come forward with stuff fearing retribution or that somehow it's going to come back on them," said Capt. Schueller. "People that want to do the right thing but may otherwise be afraid to do it, this allows them to do it safely."
You can submit a tip anonymously on their website here, by calling the tip-line, or on their downloadable app.