Creepy Doll Contest returns to History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Creepy Doll Contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County.
This year's exhibit centers around the theme "Cult Cinema" by recognizing scary movies of the past.
Museumgoers can play "Guess the Year" with old theater showtimes and take pictures with previous creepiest doll winners.
Guests can also vote for this year's creepiest doll.
The contest will finish with a Creepy Doll Cocktail Party on Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the Rochester Art Center.
The Creepy Doll contest began in 2019.
For more information, you can visit olmstedhistory.com.