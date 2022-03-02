COVID cases continue to decline, but Olmsted County remains at high transmission level

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 cases have been continuing to decline here in Olmsted County over the last few weeks, but the county still remains at a high community transmission level.
The CDC reported that over the last week, the county has had 365 COVID-19 cases - which is down from last week when the rates were in the 400s.
On Feb. 25, the CDC released new metrics for measuring COVID community transmission levels by county.
The new metrics look at COVID-19 admissions for every 100,000 people, percent of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients, and total number of new cases for every 100,000 people - these are all evaluated over a seven day span.
Because the county has over 200 COVID cases per 100,000 people, we remain at a high level.
Emma Diercks from Olmsted County Public Health explains how we get to a lower level.
"Less than 10 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, also less than 10% of in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. And then if we were to have less than 200 people per 100,000 - then it would be fewer than 20 new cases and less than 15% of in-patient beds," said Diercks.
Diercks said new variants of the coronavirus can always occur, but it is unknown how transmissible they may be.
"New variants could always emerge as a result of just mutation that naturally occurs in viruses. So as long as COVID-19 spreads, new mutations and variants are expected. But the best way to prevent the spread of COVID 19 - including its variants - is to get vaccinated and boosted," said Diercks.