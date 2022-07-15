COVID-19 updates ahead of new FDA-approved vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are now four FDA approved COVID-19 vaccines, following the authorization of the Novavax vaccine earlier this week.
Olmsted County Public Health said there is a small decrease in cases here in the county. But those cases are only reported from PCR testing - so the numbers could be underreported with more available at-home testing.
Olmsted County remains the second highest county in the state to have people vaccinated - sitting in the high 80 percent of the population. Although, vaccinations have been plateauing.
About 41 percent of people who could get the booster in Olmsted County have gotten it - and OCPH wants to see those numbers even higher.
"From the data that's showing - so it's a fourth vaccine that would provide more protection from the variants, it may not prevent you from getting COVID, but the data is showing that it would keep you hopefully out of the hospital or having less severe disease," said OCPH Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Leah Espinda-Brandt.
The federal government has secured more than 3 million doses and they should be available within the next few weeks, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Just as any virus, the fourth vaccine comes at a time when fears are circulating about a new variant of COVID-19.
"And the data people are actually - they track vaccine variants all the time. So it's kind of hard to predict where we're going to be. What we do know is, with variants, is we expect them. It's nothing unusual. But when it's going to occur, I think, is something we can't predict," said Espinda-Brandt.