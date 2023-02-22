Rochesterfest theme and chairperson revealed at City Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Kathleen Harrington was announced as the new Rochesterfest chairperson and shared this year’s theme of “Be A Kid Again”.
The theme was chosen to show how anyone at any age can enjoy Rochesterfest this summer.
“Whether you are seventy, twenty, or ten. Whatever you are, there will be many different opportunities to celebrate your past and the future for our kids in this community," said Harrington.
The Button Design Contest also started today. The winner will receive $300 and their design will be used in the advertisements and promotions for the 40th Rochesterfest. The deadline for submissions is April 7th.
Kathleen Harrington and the Rochesterfest committee are excited to plan the 40th Rochesterfest.
“I think it’s important to celebrate the fact that this has been going on for forty years. Over that time it has changed but some things have remained the same and what's remained the same is that we celebrate our community,” said Harrington
Rochesterfest is scheduled from June 17th to June 25th.