Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of
7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Rochesterfest theme and chairperson revealed at City Hall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Kathleen Harrington was announced as the new Rochesterfest chairperson and shared this year’s theme of “Be A Kid Again”.

The theme was chosen to show how anyone at any age can enjoy Rochesterfest this summer.

“Whether you are seventy, twenty, or ten. Whatever you are, there will be many different opportunities to celebrate your past and the future for our kids in this community," said Harrington.

The Button Design Contest also started today. The winner will receive $300 and their design will be used in the advertisements and promotions for the 40th Rochesterfest. The deadline for submissions is April 7th. 

Kathleen Harrington and the Rochesterfest committee are excited to plan the 40th Rochesterfest. 

“I think it’s important to celebrate the fact that this has been going on for forty years. Over that time it has changed but some things have remained the same and what's remained the same is that we celebrate our community,” said Harrington

Rochesterfest is scheduled from June 17th to June 25th.

 

