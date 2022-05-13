Looking for a trip this fall? Join KIMT's Annalise Johnson for a Grand Canyon trip! May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Looking for a getaway this fall? We have you covered. Join KIMT's Annalise Johnson on a trip to the Grand Canyon!For more information on the trip, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 Contests Looking for a trip this fall? Join KIMT's Annalise Johnson for a Grand Canyon trip! Updated 1 hr ago Recommended for you