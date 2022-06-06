Contaminated strawberries and the health impacts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The FDA is investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak that is potentially linked to strawberries grown in the U.S. and Canada.
So far, there have been 17 total reported illnesses related to the investigation - they've come from California, Canada, and Minnesota.
The products under investigation are organic strawberries branded as "FreshKampo" and "HEB" that were on store shelves between March 5 and April 25.
Hepatitis A is spread through fecal matter and through physical touch. The virus can last between two and seven weeks.
Olmsted County Public Health has some recommendations for strawberry consumers.
"Ultimately, we're recommending that individuals throw away any products. They aren't on the shelves anymore, they all have been recalled, but if individuals have frozen these fresh, organic strawberries for later consumption, then they should be thrown away," said OCPH Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork. "And if an individual doesn't know the brand, if they aren't sure if it's one of the brands implicated or where they got it, we also recommend they throw those strawberries away."
Giljork said when products are contaminated with Hepatitis A, the virus can spread at any point of the process: growing stage, harvesting, processing, handling, or cooking.