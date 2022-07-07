Cohort to help Rochester startup businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A national program aimed at helping entrepreneurs and business starters get into the game is now in Rochester!
CO.STARTERS by Collider Foundation is a 10-week program that helps business starters turn their ideas into action.
The program equips people with tools, resources, and support from other business owners that they may need to get their business up and running.
As the pandemic continues, it has already taken a huge toll on small local businesses. CO.STARTERS aims to help business starters find innovative ways to succeed - no matter what is going on around them in the world.
"What we thought was stable 2-3 years ago, isn't anymore," said Collider Foundation Executive Director Amanda Leightner. "Entrepreneurship is actually on the rise across the country. That's more out of necessity than opportunities presenting themselves, but that's what we're seeing. People just wanting something different and perhaps a little more control over where they're going."
The first session was Tuesday.
The program is held every Tuesday night from 5:30 to 8:30 at Collider Foundation's Coworking location in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center through August 30.