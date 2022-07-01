Clean up along the Zumbro river

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second year, two Rochester groups are heading to the Zumbro River to clean it up.
Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Downtown Rochester's Clean and Safe Ambassadors, as well as Rochester Downtown Alliance, will be jumping into the downtown part of the Zumbro River.
They'll be starting behind the Mayo Civic Center and Rochester Arts Center and then work their way down the river.
The teams are removing debris, litter, and graffiti from this part of the river and along the river's banks.
This cleanup happened for the first time last fall. They collected 20 bags of litter, 52 golf balls, and other big debris like fence posts, welding equipment, and even a rusty bike!
RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said one of the project's goals is to try to draw attention to the downtown Riverwalk.
"It's actually not very well utilized, it doesn't get a ton of attention," said Masek. "This is a really beautiful asset. I think there's a lot of hope to see development along the water in the future, see people use it in a more recreational way, more boating, we have these great bike and walking paths along the trail. So we invite people to come and check it out! Come say hi, tell us we're doing a good job!"
This clean up is happening just in time for the second year of the Night Market!