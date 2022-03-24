City-wide garage sale coming to Rochester this spring!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is having its first city-wide garage sale in a few weeks, so if you may be starting to clean your closets on this cold spring day - you'll have a place for those unwanted things.
Marissa Leopold is organizing this city-wide garage sale.
The event will be May 20-22 from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon each day.
She grew up with garage sales and has been searching for a place to sell her clothes and items, and finding no Rochester garage sale - she made her own.
Anyone can join by filling out an entry submission, here.
Living in the med city while working at Mayo, Leopold says she's following Mayo guidelines for whatever COVID precautions may come our way.
"If it did get to a point where it was bad enough, I'd reach out to the participants and be like, 'are you still comfortable, can you wear masks, and have hand sanitizers?'" said Leopold. "And just try and keep everybody safe. If it reached a peak level by May, I would probably cancel the event just for everyone's safety. I mean we don't want a super spreader event going on."
Entries are due by May 7 and once a list of all the locations and items is compiled, Leopold will send a map out to the public.