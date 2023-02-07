City council approves research into new regional sports complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City council voted in unanimous approval of a "gap analysis" plan to gather data and community input to determine the needs of a proposed regional sports and recreation complex in Rochester.
The new complex would be funded by city sales taxes, but Minnesota legislators and Rochester voters would have to approve a half-cent sales tax extension for the project to move forward.
In partnership with ISG, the goal of the council's proposed study is to find gaps that need to be filled in our community recreation facilities.
"What we'll use that information for, as well as all the community input that we gather during this process, is we'll be able to really identify what's the best type of complex to build," said Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor at Rochester Parks and Recreation.
The city is working toward approval from state legislators and if the project is approved, the issue will be on the ballot for 2024 election for Rochester voters to make a final decision.
"We're really trying to see what we're missing and what is the most desirable for our community," Boldt said.
The gap analysis is going to be paid for by an estimated $184,000 of existing city funds.
If approval moves forward and the city votes yes, a $65 million regional sports and recreation complex would be built in Rochester using funds from city sales taxes.