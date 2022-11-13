Children's consignment sale held for Rochester families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment sale held by a local organization this weekend offered low-cost children's items for families on a budget as we approach the holidays.
A local mother dedicated to offering families ways to provide for their children without breaking the bank brought "Just Between Friends" to Rochester to do just that - help the community as best as she can by creating a space where families can shop affordably for their children during difficult economic times.
Shelley Yohe, owner of Just Between Friends, knows what it is like to have an abundance of costs that come along with raising wonderful children.
In recognizing that, one year ago she began hosting pop-up children's resales in Rochester semi-annually.
"All of us need help right now stretching a dollar with inflation," Yohe said. "This is a great way to get the items you need for your children at great prices. We know money is tight right now, and this is a great way to provide for your children for the holidays."
