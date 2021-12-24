Chez Bojji gifts hundreds of gourmet meals on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City eatery worked to fill community members with more than just holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.
Chez Bojji gifted over 200 gourmet meals to hungry folks across the Med City ahead of the holiday weekend. Pork loin, roasted chicken, and green beans were all on the menu, along with a hardy serving of mashed potatoes.
Chef Youness Bojji says he wouldn't have been able to serve up his delectable dishes over the past 23 years without the Rochester community, and for him, Christmas is about giving back.
"All year you make money, you make money, you make money, right? And I think as a person who's been in the situation that I didn't have any food, I didn't have any clothes, or shoes to go to school with, I think Christmas is such a sensitive month that you should not take money that month, you should give back," Bojji said.
Dozens of meals went to a single Med City nursing home. The Chef feels acts of kindness like these help make Christmas beautiful for all.
"It's really nice to think about the other people who are not as fortunate as us so that we can just help out. And that goes back, just, in a circle. It's good karma, and it makes everybody's Christmas just beautiful."
Chef Bojji shares all of the free meals served Friday were made possible by donations from community members, and sends a special 'thank you' to Sam's Club, which contributed around $300 worth of food.