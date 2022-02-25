Cardinal of Minnesota set to close 10 group homes by March 5

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cardinal of Minnesota, a long-term care provider for people with disabilities, is set to close 10 of its 55 group homes by March 5.
While Cardinal CEO Michelle Priggen says this was not an easy decision to make, we are seeing companies downsizing or closing more and more often across the nation.
The reason for the closures here in Minnesota? Staffing shortages.
"It was by the end of 2021, the unemployment stimuli had come to a close and we were expecting more people to return to the workforce...and they really didn't," said Priggen. "We saw some temporary increases when we increased our wages last summer, but it really wasn't enough. So - we needed to do something drastic to try to fill our workforce. Ultimately, that led to the decision of identifying some homes that we would no longer be serving."
The closing of these 10 homes across the state will affect nearly 30 individuals who are receiving services from Cardinal.
Seven of the homes being closed are located in Olmsted County and the other three are in Winona County.
Priggen says over the last year they have tried increasing wages, sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, and cross-training...but it wasn't enough.
"I think people can acknowledge how difficult this decision was for us - it was unlike anything we have ever done in the past," said Priggen. "But, for the last five years or so - disabilities services, our industry - have struggled to maintain the workforce that we need to provide quality services. And, that has really just been exacerbated in the last couple of years - certainly with all of the changes that have happened."
Working with their partners, Cardinal was able to find four of the affected 26 individuals other independent services, the other 22 individuals will have to search for providers elsewhere.
Cardinal of Minnesota will now serve 150 clients, plus 80 clients who receive in-home services.