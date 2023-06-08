"Cans for Kids" drive happening Saturday to benefit Ronald McDonald families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest and McNeilus Steel are hosting "Cans for Kids" Saturday.
The drive has been put on in Rochester for over 10 years!
The Ronald McDonald House collects pop tabs all year round - but "Cans for Kids" is three times a year.
The collected cans are brought to McNeilus and recycled. The proceeds are then turned directly back to the Ronald McDonald House.
In total, aluminum recycling raises more than 10 thousand dollars a year - which means more services can be provided to the Ronald McDonald families.
"When a family travels away from home to receive care at Mayo Clinic, they're really leaving behind their entire support network," says RMH Development Officer Angela Christensen. "Those dollars turn around and help us be the support for those families during those times - it's meals, shelter, a safe place for their children to run and play and be kids, but most of all it's providing a community for these families when they're in need."
The can drive will be in the RMH parking lot on 9 St., right across from the House from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday.