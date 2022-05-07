Cannon Falls breaks ground on American Veterans Memorial Park to honor US veterans

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Saturday was a celebration of the purchase of a 95-acre lot just south of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, where a tribute to U.S. veterans will be built.
American Veterans Memorial Park is one of the largest projects of its kind to be built in North America.
Toufong Lor is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant and veteran of the Gulf War. He is also the founder of the recently created non-profit American Veterans Memorial Park.
Lor says his father, a Vietnam vet, is the inspiration behind the project.
“I lost my father in the war - and we just wanted to do something that is beyond service - to the country that gave us the freedom,” explains Lor.
A Huey helicopter marked Saturday’s groundbreaking with a successful landing in a ceremony that saw all branches of the US military recognized.
The site in Cannon Falls will be developed into one of the largest veterans memorial parks in the United States.
“If we all lift America together it's possible. America is the land of possibility,” says Lor.
The project is meant to become a destination attraction featuring 11 war memorials plus athletic fields, a history museum, banquet hall and education center.
Lor adds, “It’s about time to give back to the country that gave us the freedom and the air to breathe.
Construction is slated to begin this summer. While it may be some time before the project is fully complete, Lor is confident that the park will be unlike any other.