Canadian Honker will stay open on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local, long-standing restaurant in downtown Rochester will keep its doors open tomorrow for the public to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.
Canadian Honker has been serving up fine turkey dinners each year for the last three decades, and the annual tradition will continue tomorrow.
The restaurant already has over 2,000 pre-orders in place for meals, and there are plenty of walk-ins expected as well.
"We really want to accommodate everybody," said Samantha Wilschek, general manager at Canadian Honker.
Much of what Canadian Honker believes in is helping the community and recognizing who they are serving during this holiday.
"Being across from the hospital, we know these families are away from home, so it's important to us that we can give them a meal," Wilschek said. "We have the most amazing staff that gives up holidays so that we can serve these people."
With food shipments still coming in around the clock, it will be surely be an exciting and stuffing day for the community.
If you're interested in joining in on the feast, Canadian Honker will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.