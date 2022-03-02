Calvary Episcopal Church offers prayers of peace and services accessible to all

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today is Ash Wednesday, a Christian holiday to celebrate the first day of Lent.
Reverend Beth Royalty from Rochester's Calvary Episcopal Church said the past two years of the pandemic have felt like a constant state of lent - taking on disciplines and prioritizing what is most important in our lives.
And now - more than ever - is a to stand with those who may need our support the most.
"To help us regain our identity as God's beloved children," said Rev. Beth. "All of us. In such a divided time and such and in many ways such a scary time, as we become aware of how linked we are - not only in our little community here, but across the world with our brothers and sisters who are living in a time of grand danger - to regain our identity as people of justice and compassion and grace."
To celebrate Ash Wednesday, Calvary Episcopal Church will be holding services today at noon and 7 p.m. today.
For those who may not have the means to attend a service, they will be having "Ashes To Go" on their grounds outside - rain, snow, or shine - this morning from 8 to 11:30.
Every Monday, the church holds a healing service - and this week's service was dedicated to praying for Ukraine.
Rev. Beth says right now it's important to show support for those who are living in fear.
"But the biggest thing that we're doing is this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. We're having a quiet day to kick-start lent," said Rev. Beth. "The whole focus of this time will be around the issue of peace - specifically what's happening in Ukraine and the violence, warfare, fear, and the bloodshed there. But really to look at our own lives - our own individual lives - how are we called to be people of peace?"
Anyone is welcome to join the safe space for scripture readings, journaling, or just a time to reflect.