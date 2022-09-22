Veteran Stand Down Event Comes to Mason City

Rochester, Minn. - This Saturday, KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of "Veteran Stand Down," that's happening for the first time in Mason City, Iowa.
It's at the North Iowa Events Center - All Seasons Building.
The goal is to help veterans in any way possible and their families.
The event started back in 1989 in Southern California. Since that time, events have spread out all across the country.
Peter Bieber, who works with Operation Golden Hawk, says they noticed that Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City were isolated from the events around them.
"The initial intent back in the 1980s was to address the rising homelessness in Vietnam veterans," Bieber said. "We're focusing on housing insecurity because we don't know who may be one or two payments away from getting evicted out of their home."
They also focus on things like food, clothing and employment insecurity.
