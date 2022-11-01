 Skip to main content
Autumn Elegance: A Ball in The Mall

The Albert Lea Health Care Coalition is hosting "Autumn Elegance: A Ball in the Mall" this Saturday at Northbridge Mall.

It's a celebration of the community raising money to expand the services at the healthcare plaza.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

There will be plenty of things to do at the ball, including food, refreshments, silent and live auction festivities, dancing, and overall fun.

Jean Eaton, a trustee of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, says the partnership with Mercyone has made an event like this possible.

"It's been a wonderful partnership. The community has rallied," Eaton said. "So, we're going to party -- and we're inviting everyone in the audience to come. Tickets will be sold at the door, and it's going to be a good time."

Eaton says if you would like to donate or if you have any questions, you can reach her at (507) 383-7880.

For more information about this event, click here to be taken to the Facebook event.

