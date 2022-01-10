CAKE gives back to nurses through notes and art

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Local group known as Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere (CAKE) is starting a new initiative to give back to frontline healthcare workers.
CAKE founder Danielle Teal said the group is looking for notes for nurses or pieces of art.
"The things that we are looking for are actually notes of gratitude, heartfelt notes that really kind of capture and show healthcare workers how much their efforts have meant to those from the community and then finding out from different areas what are their specific needs, whether that is food contributions or that sort of thing," Teal said.
Teal and her group are no stranger to acts of kindness.
In December, CAKE and community members left out positive messages, along with food and drinks, for mail delivery carriers.
Teal said that notes and gifts will be given to hospitals throughout Rochester.
"Gratitude art and thank you notes are going to be given to various healthcare facilities across Rochester. Some at Mayo Clinic, we are looking to do some at Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) as well as some long term facility locations and drop off some gratitude and also share our thanks directly with them there," Teal said.
If you want to contribute to CAKE's efforts, contact Teal by clicking here.