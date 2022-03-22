Byron School District policy challenged at Monday's school board meeting

BYRON, Minn. - There's some controversy in Byron over a school district policy that restricts teachers from open displays of supporting political issues.
In Monday night's school board meeting, teachers said their support for Ukraine is not a political issue and should be allowed.
During the meeting, the district's policy 950 was referenced as the reason for not allowing open displays of support for political issues. Part of the policy says "School district employees...shall refrain from any conduct that is intended to be or that reasonably could be perceived as supporting or opposing specific political issues or political candidates."
Teacher and Co-President of the Byron Education Association, Justin Blom, says the discussion touched on whether this is issue is political or humanitarian in nature.
“We're being very positive and having conversations in hopes that a resolution could come about. Our district supports our teachers wonderfully, and we just want to continue to have a great continued positive communication and discourse that we have so far,” says Blom.
He hopes to see this as an opportunity to give students the chance to practice character and citizenship.
“It gives our students an excellent opportunity to show support, to practice empathy, kindness and compassion, which are part of the first 6 C's of profile to graduate, character and citizenship.”
Blom says staff received notice from superintendent Mike Neubeck - saying while the policy is being reviewed, lawyers suggest not displaying support for Ukraine within the schools.