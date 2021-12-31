Bright moments from 2021 to ring in 2022!

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
frost covered roadways..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected
by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of
the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are
expected across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory will be evaluated again
Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bright moments from 2021 to ring in 2022!

  • 0

We go over some news highlights of 2021.

KIMT NEWS 3 - A year ago today, many were anxious and eager to ring in a new year - not knowing what 2021 would bring.

364 days later, the same high hopes remain for 2022.

While the last year has brought many feelings of loss, sadness, and longing - it wasn't all bad.

Through all the hard times, we saw moments of hope, happiness, and love that persevered.

Here's a look at some of the brightest moments of 2021 from our area.

As 2022 begins: hold your loved ones closer and reflect on the moments of joy from the past 12 months.

Tags

Recommended for you