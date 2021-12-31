Bright moments from 2021 to ring in 2022!

KIMT NEWS 3 - A year ago today, many were anxious and eager to ring in a new year - not knowing what 2021 would bring.
364 days later, the same high hopes remain for 2022.
While the last year has brought many feelings of loss, sadness, and longing - it wasn't all bad.
Through all the hard times, we saw moments of hope, happiness, and love that persevered.
Here's a look at some of the brightest moments of 2021 from our area.
As 2022 begins: hold your loved ones closer and reflect on the moments of joy from the past 12 months.