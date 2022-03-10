Breaking down barriers for women in construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is National Women in Construction Week and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is focusing on discussing inequities in the industry.
There are just over one million women in the construction industry nationwide, compared to the nine million men, according to a study done by "Construction Coverage."
NAWIC's Jessi Hanson said that there are so many facets available to women in construction and wants them to have the resources to feel both welcomed and accepted.
"Construction isn't just swinging a hammer and you don't have to get a four year degree," said Hanson. "You could go to a two-year apprentice program where you are making money and going to school at the same time. Just knowing that some employers and some jobs are flexibility with different shifts. If you do have families and kids to take into consideration there's different shifts that you can work."
Earlier this year, Rochester won the Bloomberg Grant and now $1 million dollars is going to removing barriers that prevent women of color from entering and advancing in well-paying careers.
In Rochester, less than 1% of the nearly 2,000 construction jobs in Rochester were filled by women of color last year.
"There are things out there that we don't realize that they have to deal with. Whether it's one porta potty for everybody - there should be a second one for women only. Or when it comes to needing to breastfeed - to nursing rooms - and things like that. There are a lot of challenges out there that we don't realize until we get out there in the field," said Hanson.