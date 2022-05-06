Breakdown of "Doe v. Gomez" and what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

KIMT NEWS 3 - In 1995, the case of Doe v. Gomez here in Minnesota ruled that the Minnesota constitution protects the right to have an abortion and struck down the state's limits on abortion funding.
Winona State University Professor of Political Science Dr. Matthew Bosworth broke down the significance of the court case and what could happen here in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Before Doe v. Gomez, low-income women were eligible for medical procedures, but abortion coverage was under limited instances.
Anonymous plaintiff "Jane Doe" sued the Minnesota Commissioner of Human Services for broader medical coverage for low-income women, after she was sexually assaulted.
In this case, the Minnesota Supreme Court decided that restricting medical assistance payments for abortion was unconstitutional.
With the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, state legislatures will be put into question - including Minnesota.
"Unless the legislature would decide to propose a constitutional amendment to the Minnesota constitution. But that would involve a popular vote," said Dr. Bosworth. "I would say there are laws that the MN legislature could pass, but at the same time, the MN Supreme Court has said that abortion is a fundamental right in the state constitution."
Long term effects of the overturning of Roe v. Wade could cause the Minnesota state legislature to try and act, but they would have to take into consideration the Doe v. Gomez case and the precedent it set for the right to abortions. On the federal level, there could be a law to ban abortions nationally, said Dr. Bosworth.
"In the short term, I don't imagine there's going to be a lot of immediate legal impact of that. Of course it might have the impact of lots of women traveling to Minnesota for abortions. But in terms of legal impact, I don't necessarily see a huge change. Of course - that's just in the short term," said Dr. Bosworth.