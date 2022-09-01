Bicycle Benefits comes to Rochester: biking and supporting local

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We Bike Rochester launched a national program right here in the city this week! "Bicycle Benefits" is a program to get people biking more and supporting local businesses.
Participants buy a sticker for five dollars and any participating business you bike to and show your helmet sticker to, you'll get discounts or free treats. Because it is a national program, the sticker works for any participating business across the country.
"I think one of the great things about Rochester is that so many people are coming from a variety of places around the country," said We Bike Rochester Board Member Nick Miller. "A lot of natives who go away and come back, a lot of people who come for a variety of reasons like work, family, just wanting to live in a great place to live in the country."
There are 17 participating businesses in town with 21 locations and each location will be selling the stickers.
12 of the 17 of the participating businesses are either owned by women or managed by women.
"It really creates a sense of connectivity," said Miller. "Driving around in a car you might go to your house, across town, and you're just always passing through these places. I think one of the things that businesses have learned is that people on bikes - it's easier to stop for shorter times, more frequently, create a relationship with that customer."
After Monday's launch, several other businesses reached out to We Bike Rochester to also get involved.
The participating businesses are below:
- Old Abe & Co.
- Forager Brewery and Café
- People's Food Co-op
- Little Thistle Brewing
- Café Steam
- Thesis Beer Project
- Janky Gear
- Fiddlehead Coffee
- New Spin Bicycle Shop
- Garden Party
- Gray Duck Theater
- Tyrol Ski & Sports
- Café Aqui
- Bicycle Sports, inc.
- Uptown Pilates
- Kinney Creek
- TerraLoco
- Rochester Art Center