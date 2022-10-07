 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Bernie Sanders visits Rochester election rally

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - US Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped by Rochester Community and Technical College today to express his support of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's reelection.

Sen. Sanders is a large advocate for the work Ellison has accomplished so far.

Ellison spoke about abortion rights, education, cannabis policies, and systemic inequities, among other policies on the Democratic-Farmer Labor Party's platform.

Sanders stepped into the spotlight to expand on Ellison's statements, including an address to make access to education equitable across the board.

"Keith understands what you understand - that if this country is going to compete in the global economy, we need to have the best educated workforce in the world."

Sen. Sanders spoke at a Duluth rally Thursday as well as part of a pre-election campaign across Minnesota for the democratic party.

To learn more about Keith Ellison's goals as Minnesota Attorney General click here.

