Bernie Sanders visits Rochester election rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - US Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped by Rochester Community and Technical College today to express his support of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's reelection.
Sen. Sanders is a large advocate for the work Ellison has accomplished so far.
Ellison spoke about abortion rights, education, cannabis policies, and systemic inequities, among other policies on the Democratic-Farmer Labor Party's platform.
Sanders stepped into the spotlight to expand on Ellison's statements, including an address to make access to education equitable across the board.
"Keith understands what you understand - that if this country is going to compete in the global economy, we need to have the best educated workforce in the world."
Sen. Sanders spoke at a Duluth rally Thursday as well as part of a pre-election campaign across Minnesota for the democratic party.
To learn more about Keith Ellison's goals as Minnesota Attorney General click here.