"Be a Santa to a Senior" Returns Tomorrow!

Rochester, Minn. -- The season of giving is almost upon us, and Be A Santa To A Senior returns to the med city tomorrow.
It's a program where you can share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. A tree will be at Sargent's on 2nd Street.
The tree will be filled with ornaments with gift requests from seniors. All you have to do is go to the tree and grab an ornament to bring a smile on someone's face.
Karen Hanson, a spokesperson for Home Instead, says around 200 seniors are looking to find joy this holiday season.
"There's always a great need around this time of the year," Hanson said. "I think everyone knows that. So, over the years, we've had a great turnout. We've just changed things this year to have it more focused on the visits for those who are lonely this time of year."
For more information on how to get involved, click here.