Barrier-free outdoor fun!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's AccessABLE Recreation is offering its "Adaptive Equipment Lending Program" through the summer.
This program rents out specialized equipment to people with mobility or cognitive impairments.
The adaptive bikes are stored at Silver Lake Park and are for people who may require assistance when they cycle. There is also a water buggy available at Foster Arend Park.
Just down the road at Quarry Hill is the all terrain Action Trackchair. The Action Trackchair translates to different environments, meaning it can be driven on grass, gravel, and even sand!
You can reserve the trackchair any weekend it's available throughout the summer.
The Minnesota DNR has been rolling out their track-chair program to state parks, but the Med City wanted to make sure they could offer their own.
"We have so many trails, so many parks in this town - we want people to enjoy their city," said Accessible Recreation Coordinator Karen Meyer. "We want people - even visitors - coming through the Mayo Clinic, if they have time in between their appointments to come and access all that we have to offer here in Rochester. It is the great outdoors during the summer - even during the winter it's still great."
You can reserve any of the equipment free of charge - but there are some safety recommendations to keep in mind.
"When people use any kind of equipment, whether it be this piece of equipment or our adaptive chairs or water wheelchair, that you always take into consideration your ability to be safe. We encourage people to practice having an abled body person close by to assist if need be," said Meyer.
You can reserve the equipment online or by calling (507)328-2539.