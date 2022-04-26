Avian flu hits home with spike in egg prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The sale price of a dozen eggs is surging as a result of avian influenza savaging the nation.
The Minnesota DNR reports 36 counties in Minnesota have been affected by the bird flu so far.
Four months ago, the wholesale price was less than $2, and just a week ago the average price was $2.95, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The average price for a Hy-Vee brand of a dozen Grade-A eggs are $2.79 right now - but, the average egg consumer in Rochester isn't the only one feeling these impacts.
Ali Johnson is the co-owner of Rochester's coffee shop and bakery "Roasted Bliss." Two months ago, Johnson was paying $14 for 15 dozen eggs. Now - she's paying $47 for 15 dozen!
"So it's gone up $33, and it's just - it's crazy," said Johnson. "And then on top of it, there's a lot of other thing that went up due to shortages with COVID. That was one of the few things remaining that hadn't taken a huge increase until as of late."
She said when it comes to searching for the cheapest eggs in town, all employees hands are on deck making sure they can still supply the town with the tasty treats they want, at still-affordable prices.
"I can't exactly charge a customer three times the amount for a cookie - they wouldn't buy it," said Johnson. "So we have to make sure we're not being wasteful and utilizing all of our resources as much as possible. It does bring on a little bit of added extra stress to have to look out for what store has the cheapest eggs."
Johnson also wants to remind small business customers to be kind to their food workers. While they try to combat these price hikes, they do still need to think about feeding their own families and paying their employees.