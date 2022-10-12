Austin students explore STEM careers at Hormel Institute

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from Austin Public School's REACH program toured The Hormel Institute to learn about STEM career opportunities Wednesday.
The REACH alternative learning program exists to foster a student culture focused on relationships, education, accountability, character, and hard work.
The interactive tour featured a three-dimensional video of cell and molecule functions, liquid nitrogen experiments, and a showcase of advanced medical technology.
One highlight of the tour was the Cryo-EM Microscope, an immensely powerful piece of equipment used for cancer and pathology research, among other uses.
"The Hormel Institute encompasses a lot of different careers," Community Outreach and Education Manager Kelly Vincelette. "We are really excited to be able to show them that and the careers they can do here in Austin."
For more information on the REACH program, visit the Austin Public Schools Website.