 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low
relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger.
Burning is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Austin students explore STEM careers at Hormel Institute

  • Updated
  • 0

Austin Public School's "REACH" program led the field trip.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from Austin Public School's REACH program toured The Hormel Institute to learn about STEM career opportunities Wednesday.

The REACH alternative learning program exists to foster a student culture focused on relationships, education, accountability, character, and hard work.

The interactive tour featured a three-dimensional video of cell and molecule functions, liquid nitrogen experiments, and a showcase of advanced medical technology. 

One highlight of the tour was the Cryo-EM Microscope, an immensely powerful piece of equipment used for cancer and pathology research, among other uses.

"The Hormel Institute encompasses a lot of different careers," Community Outreach and Education Manager Kelly Vincelette. "We are really excited to be able to show them that and the careers they can do here in Austin."

For more information on the REACH program, visit the Austin Public Schools Website.

Recommended for you