Austin Letter Carriers' Food Drive cancelled for third year in a row

AUSTIN, Minn. - For the third year in a row, mail carriers in Austin are cancelling their food drive.
The National Letter Carriers' Food Drive is a tradition dating back the last 30 years and Austin has been involved for the last 29 years.
But, they've had to take a little pause over the last three years due to the pandemic and staffing shortages.
Normally for the drive, people set out food on the second Saturday of May and area mail carriers pick it up to bring it to a local food pantry. For Austin, those donations go right to the Austin Salvation Army.
"We do really see a big need in our food shelf - that's our biggest program we have here in Austin serving Austin and Mower county," said Salvation Army Core Officer Jeff Strickler. "And we've seen - during the pandemic, since March of 2020 - we've served 8,250 different households with food and about 20,000 people during that time."
There is a local increase in the need for food donations as inflation and COVID create greater hardships.
"We've seen a huge need, we've seen a lot of people return to food shelter use when we haven't seen them for two, three years - even up to five years. We know that a lot of people are hurting and really in need of some food and we hate to see food insecurity about us," said Strickler.
While the drive was cancelled, the need remains great in the community.
"When school gets out there are fewer options for families - school lunches and things," said Food Drive Coordinator Bob Rosel. "We try to get the food shelves stocked up as much as we can before summer. And unfortunately this year, we're going to need the public's help to do that in a special way."
The Salvation Army is still in need of donations to continue to fill the need. They are asking for donations of non-perishable food items or monetary donations.
"They can get more food and more items and the items that they need dollar for dollar than the public can going to a store and buying it," said Rosel. "So it's really a good benefit to the food shelter if you do donate monetary donations."
If you are not able to donate, the Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers to stock the shelves of the food pantry and label food items.