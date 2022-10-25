Austin Aspires receives grant to help bridge digital divide

AUSTIN, Minn. - The AT&T Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to Austin Public Schools to fund its "Austin Aspires" program Tuesday.
The grant aims to support local youth and families in furthering their digital literacy.
With a goal of closing what has become known as "the digital divide," a great disparity in digital skills between those who have grown up with internet access and those who have struggled to access it.
According to AT&T, millions of students in the United States are affected by the digital divide because it impedes on many aspects of learning.
With the prevalence of modern technology in and out of classrooms now more than ever, many students and families are struggling to keep up with the new norm.
Digital literacy and stable internet access are more important than ever because these are both required for homework, extracurriculars, and even online courses.
One way that the school plans to use these funds is through digital navigators, a dedicated position that was created to help address these concerns.
"There was a parent who wanted to register their child for a sport at the middle school level, so I was able to sit through with them and talk over the phone about how they can use cell phones to sign their kids up," said Jwokmer Bebock, digital navigator at Austin Public Schools.
Bebock's role is highly important as she is the one to communicate with these students and families about these concerns.
"They found out more information like how they can pay fees via their cell phone, they can see the missing grades, the assignments, and different things," Bebock said.
She seeks to guide them through the process of developing digital literacy skills and their pertinence to learning.
