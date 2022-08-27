 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth
and Wright.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While recent conditions have generally been dry over the
watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the
same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall
amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in
localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields,
if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area,
it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Austin Artworks Festival returns this weekend with artists from all over the states

  • 0

AUSTIN, Minn. - For more than 10 years, a community-wide celebration of the arts, music, authors, and artists, the Artworks Festival returns this weekend. 

It’s packed with two full days of music stages, first-time painting of a mural, food trucks, and people from all over the states selling their artwork. 

Mary Anne Wolesky, the artworks festival co-chair says she loves meeting  new artists every year. 

“There’s so many amazing artists among us but it  just brings so much joy into our world to read a good book, listen to wonderful music, or have a wonderful piece of art in your home or garden,” she says. 

Artist Bob McGill, comes all the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee and looks forward to this show every year. 

“It’s an 18 hour drive for me to get here so I got to love doing the show. It's always a great show. There's always a lot of support from people that come here and it's a fun show to do. They really love their artists here,” he says. 

He has been painting for over 25 years. This weekend he has 68 paintings available. Almost everything in his booth painted on recycled material - from old cabinet doors - to foot boards. 

“My art is something that you're supposed to wake up in the morning and see it, and smile. You have troubles all through the day, but when you come back home, my art's there to give you something to make you smile again, I wanna think my art makes people smile, it makes people happy,” McGill says.

The two-day event wraps up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown Austin, across from the Paramount Theatre. 

 

