Austin Artworks Festival returns this weekend with artists from all over the states

AUSTIN, Minn. - For more than 10 years, a community-wide celebration of the arts, music, authors, and artists, the Artworks Festival returns this weekend.
It’s packed with two full days of music stages, first-time painting of a mural, food trucks, and people from all over the states selling their artwork.
Mary Anne Wolesky, the artworks festival co-chair says she loves meeting new artists every year.
“There’s so many amazing artists among us but it just brings so much joy into our world to read a good book, listen to wonderful music, or have a wonderful piece of art in your home or garden,” she says.
Artist Bob McGill, comes all the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee and looks forward to this show every year.
“It’s an 18 hour drive for me to get here so I got to love doing the show. It's always a great show. There's always a lot of support from people that come here and it's a fun show to do. They really love their artists here,” he says.
He has been painting for over 25 years. This weekend he has 68 paintings available. Almost everything in his booth painted on recycled material - from old cabinet doors - to foot boards.
“My art is something that you're supposed to wake up in the morning and see it, and smile. You have troubles all through the day, but when you come back home, my art's there to give you something to make you smile again, I wanna think my art makes people smile, it makes people happy,” McGill says.
The two-day event wraps up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown Austin, across from the Paramount Theatre.