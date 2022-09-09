Apple orchards are open for the season!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend is going to be a more fall-like weekend - and that means the perfect time to welcome in Autumn with festivities like apple picking!
Terrence "Fred" Kappauf has spent all 54 years of his life on living on Sekapp Apple Orchard after his parents opened it in 1962. Kappauf took over the orchard about 20 years ago.
"I've got customers that remember me as a little baby and they've been coming here for 50-60 years," said Kappauf.
The orchard started as 15 acres of land and has grown to nearly 150 acres!
Every year, customers keep coming back to Sekapp for their main entertainment - the apple picking itself.
"Just seeing all the people, everyone's so happy to come out here and they enjoy it and to see the smiles on the customers faces," said Kappauf.
Over the last three years, the orchard has planted 3,000 new trees, always getting one step ahead.
This past year, the apples were hit by some nasty hail. But, the rain seemed to come at the perfect times - instead of the drought they experienced last year.
"This year with all the rain...a lot of timely rains, a lot of heavy rains. I loved it. Last year with the drought...we spent a month watering 3,000 little apple trees just to keep them alive. They didn't grow as much as we would have like them to, but we kept them alive," said Kappauf.
Sekapp also sells other local grower's produce, that the orchard itself may not have room for , to keep the products as local as they can - things like melons and tomatoes.
"We all work together, all the growers in the region...you know, you have to.
But coming from an apple orchard...you can't quite go wrong with those locally grown, locally picked apples.
"Well my favorite kind of apple is the one I pick off the tree...and eat fresh. doesn't get any better than that!" said Kappauf.
Sekapp Orchard is open through Christmas!
Until Halloween, the orchard is open seven days a week from nine in the morning to seven at night.