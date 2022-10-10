Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe.
Previous Story:
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile.
12-year-old Karter Sherman was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Todd Avenue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. riding a black mongoose bike. Sherman is five foot four inches and weighs 120 pounds with braces.
If you have any information, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200 and choose option "5".