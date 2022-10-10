 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child

  • Updated
  • 0
12-year-old Karter Sherman, last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of Todd Avenue.

12-year-old Karter Sherman, last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of Todd Avenue.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe.

Previous Story:

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile.

12-year-old Karter Sherman was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Todd Avenue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. riding a black mongoose bike. Sherman is five foot four inches and weighs 120 pounds with braces.

If you have any information, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200 and choose option "5". 

Recommended for you