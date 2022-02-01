Albert Lea Fire Department provides free safety check-ins

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Fire Department's Reassurance Program has been in place since the 1960s, but the department has been a little more hands-on since the start of the pandemic.
The Reassurance Program was designed to give anyone living alone daily contact with someone from the fire department.
Anyone who is part of the free program calls the station at 11 a.m. each day to report that they are okay.
If the department does not hear from you they will call you first and then visit you at home to make sure everything is fine.
Fire Apparatus Operator Chris Harveaux said people about 50 people ages 18-103 participate.
"A lot of it ends up being that they don't have family in town anymore. Kids grow up - move away. It's just a way for them to stay in their homes a little bit longer, and still have that person to check on them and keep tabs on them," said Harveaux.
He also said that once the pandemic hit, more people started using the program because of the increase quarantine and self-isolation.
So, the fire department took it one step further...
"Mostly dealing with the elderly population on the program, they aren't computer savvy or they don't even have internet. So getting groceries and things became an issue for some of them. We were able to get their list, go out and get them groceries, and deliver it for them - to fill that gap until things opened up again," said Harveaux.
To join the safety check-in, you can call (507)377-4341.