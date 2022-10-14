Albert Lea Art Center completes renovations

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Art Center has finished renovations following massive damages to the building last year.
In May 2021, a motorist was driving recklessly on Broadway Avenue when the vehicle crashed into the downtown art center, causing an immense amount of structural damage.
The center was forced to close for an entire month after the accident, and it has been actively making repairs since then.
The renovations have finally wrapped up, and a lot of progress has come along with it, including acquiring ownership of the building following payment completion.
"We really have jumpstarted, and it's really exciting to have this wonderful, creative space now," said Board of Directors member Bonnie Broitzman.
Friday, Oct. 14 there will be an event to celebrate community generosity and accomplishments over the last year, showcase the work of local artists, and bring people together to relish in the beauty of the renovated center.
Currently there is an assemblage exhibit titled "Look Beyond" by artist Bob Severson, which includes artwork that is comprised of various physical pieces like gears and piano keys.
If you are interested in attending upcoming events at the Albert Lea Art Center, click here.