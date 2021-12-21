After the storm: filing damage claims

KIMT NEWS 3 - If your home or business was affected by the historic Dec. 15 storms, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is providing guidance and assistance for filing storm damage insurance claims.
The Disaster Information Center recommends doing four things right after a storm hits your property:
- Make sure the structure is safe to enter and turn off all electricity is possible.
- Document any damage.
- Do not throw anything out right away.
- Make temporary, inexpensive repairs to prevent any further damage - remember to keep the receipts to be reimbursed.
When filing a claim, the center recommends following these steps:
- Contact your insurance company immediately to report any loss.
- To help the claims process go by faster, keep y our insurance policy and claim number on-hand.
- Make a home inventory by creating a list of as many items from your household as you can remember.
- Wait for the company's adjuster to arrive - the insurer's visual inspection could be necessary before any repairs are made by you or others.
"You can't over emphasize the point that people should take their policy out and take a look at it," said Director of Consumer Service Center Dan Bryden. "Make sure you are current on your premiums, the last thing you want to do is have a storm come and...right after you forget to make your payment or you fall behind in a month."