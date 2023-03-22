ActivePT offers free screenings at Rochester Athletic Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Active PT and Sports, a Rochester physical therapy clinic, is hosting free pain and injury screenings on the floor of the Rochester Athletic Club each month.
While Active PT has an office connected the building where you can be assessed for free on an appointment basis - each month it offers this free service to anyone that wants to walk in and be seen without an appointment.
"It's a nice opportunity to get a baseline and get an assessment of what's going on before we jump right into a full, formal evaluation," said Adam Shaffer, physical therapist and director of the Active PT Rochester Athletic Club clinic."
These free, 15-minute sessions give community members a chance to address these issues with licensed physical therapists in a convenient and comfortable setting.
"If they have something that's been nagging, something that's been bothering them, something that's been going on, to be able to stop in and get it assessed by one of our licensed physical therapists," Shaffer said.
You can also schedule an appointment ahead of time to visit any Active PT location for a screening.
"We find a value in that by being able to triage, and letting the PT see if there's something that could benefit from physical therapy - if it's something that's been going on for weeks or months or years, to see if it's something that we could start to get in and start to address."
