Abilityfest is back after a two-year hiatus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Abilityfest, hosted by the Ability Building Community (ABC) is back after being postponed for two years due to COVID-19.
Abilityfest will be at the ABC Rochester location.
ABC is an organization that helps people with disabilities find supportive jobs in the area.
The event Friday invites the people ABC serves, staff, and any one in the community to have fun with food trucks, a dj, and games.
There will also be buttons sold for a dollar. The buttons were designed by ABC staff and colored in by the people they serve.
The people served at ABC are more than excited to welcome back this event.
"It was so emotional having to cancel it every year and say we just can't do this because we can't get people's hopes out and cancel it," said ABC Public Relations Manager Crystal Heim. "And so we are so excited to welcome it back and welcome back the community and take tours of the building and hear about all the ways that we have been creative to ensure that we continue to serve individuals served and be active in the community."
The theme is "Root, grow, bloom" to really emphasis the mission of ABC to allow the people they serve to grow in the community, and also bring the community closer to the people they serve.
"The reason that we open this up to the community is so that the community can come and be inclusive with our population, because the community is better in itself if individuals with disabilities are included within our day to day lives," said Heim. "So that's our mission, is to make sure people see the importance and learn more about ow you can be inclusive to individuals with disabilities."
Abilityfest will be tonight from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at ABC's Rochester location.