A program that prepares your taxes for free

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The "Volunteer Income Assistance Program" (VITA) helps low to moderate income households in Olmsted County get their taxes prepared for free. The program serves around 4,000 households each tax season.
The United Way of Olmsted County has been providing scheduling services for VITA for just under a decade.
"Getting your taxes done by a paid preparer can be a really large expense for certain individuals and families in Olmsted County, so it's nice to have a service that's free for folks," said United Way Impact Strategist Grace Pesch.
To schedule to have your taxes prepared for free, you can call United Way's 211 Information Call Center starting Jan. 17.
To be eligible for the program, your adjusted gross income cannot be more than $75,000.
VITA's sponsors 125 Live and the Rochester Salvation Army have not only allowed this program to remain free, but also provide convenient locations in town for the scheduled appointments.
There are six different sites between Olmsted County and Dodge County.
"People have been working so hard at their jobs throughout the year, and so it's nice to be able to have an accessible program so that people can get the return that they deserve after they've put in all those hours during the year," said Pesch.
United Ways 211 call line is open 24/7 with a bilingual staff to help with any scheduling and logistical questions you may have about setting up your tax appointment.
Appointments begin Feb. 1 and go through mid-April.
You can find more on eligibility and the scheduling process, here.