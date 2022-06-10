A look inside the MnDOT materials lab

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are over 20 construction projects along Minnesota highways happening right now, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The lab does just about 12,000 tests a year!
Right now, concrete and grating materials are coming in to get tested.
The lab does LAR tests that determine how much the rocks will break down with the weight on top of them.
All of the six full time employees in the lab have to get re-certified every five years and the lab also helps with students getting their certification in testing, which was postponed due to the pandemic.
"The field people will actually do a little more testing out there, and then we help verify that their tests are accurate and their procedures and equipment are all accurate, along with the contractors equipment," said Lab Supervisor Scott Swanson. "If the field people are matching up with the contractors and we're matching up with the field people - then everybody's stuff is Kosher and works."
The overall main purpose is to verify what they are getting and putting out on the road meets all the safety requirements and lasts.
"If it does fail, we'll retest - verify that was a good sample that was grabbed, there wasn't something that was wrong," said Swanson. "We'll do every possibility to make sure that the sample is grabbed correctly and then determine our next course of action - whether that's just a penalty or remove and replace a material."
The Rochester lab tests materials for city, county, and even state projects.