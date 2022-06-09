A good week to get on the water for National Fishing and Boating Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's national fishing and boating week! And you don't have to look far here in Minnesota to see people celebrating accordingly.
There are over 160 species of fish found in the state of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota DNR. Some popular fishing places to fish around Rochester are Foster-Arend Park, Cascade Lake, and Silver Creek Reservoir.
Owner of Rochester's "Minske Bait" Jeffrey Minkse said business has been booming this season.
Peak fishing season for the shop is mid-May all the way through August.
Minske said they get a lot of customers for their live bait - which they've been struggling with with supply chain shortages - but are back to almost-normal now.
He also hand makes rods for the community. And when people come to the shop, they get their equipment and also get a lowdown of all the best spots for the day.
"I hear - they're biting here, they're not biting there, we got them yesterday - it's the same old thing," said Minske. "But I try to help people out as much as I can. A lot of times, they'll come in to buy something for where they're going and I'll say you don't need that. Buy this instead of this. You don't need that ten dollar hook, you need this three dollar hook."
If you are fishing this week or this season: remember to always wear your flotation device, assign a "water watcher" to keep an eye on kids in the group when they are in or around water, and make sure to handle the fishing hooks carefully to prevent any injuries.
Minske said he's excited to see Rochester residents getting out to fish.
"Take a kid out and go fishing," said Minske. "I mean, I have some fishing poles here that cost $700 but I also have kids stuff that 25 bucks for a rod, a reel, a line. And what a great way to spend time with kids."
And looking ahead to this weekend...
To honor the man who taught Minske how to make rods - Mel Dickie, who passed away about two years ago - there will be the first annual kids Mel Dickie Bass Tournament this Sunday at Chesterwoods from 8 to 11 in the morning. Registration starts at 7.